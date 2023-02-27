Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be taken to court today; AAP to stage country wide protest |

Today, nationwide protests are planned in response to Manish Sisodia's arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sandeep Pathak, the party's national general secretary, has announced that AAP will demonstrate today across the nation.

"The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow," Pathak said in a tweet.

Police personnel stationed in the capital

The national capital's Delhi Police has stationed personnel at a number of locations, including the CBI headquarters where Sisodia is being detained.

Police said in a statement that many Aam Aadmi Party members and supporters are anticipated to congregate today outside the CBI office.

AAP to protest in front of BJP's headquarters

AAP also intends to hold a demonstration today at or around 12 o'clock in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the nation's capital.

In the process of implementing a new alcohol sale policy in the nation's capital, Manish Sisodia is accused of corruption. The CBI claims that liquor businesses were involved in the creation of the 2021 policy and that a liquor lobby it has called the "South Group" paid payments totalling 100 crore for that involvement.

At the Delhi headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Sisodia stayed the night. Before being brought before a CBI court this morning, he will have a medical examination.