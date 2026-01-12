 Stock Market Slumps Sharply, Nifty Falls Below 25,550 As Investor Anxiety Rises, Know- What’s Behind The Fall?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Slumps Sharply, Nifty Falls Below 25,550 As Investor Anxiety Rises, Know- What’s Behind The Fall?

Stock Market Slumps Sharply, Nifty Falls Below 25,550 As Investor Anxiety Rises, Know- What’s Behind The Fall?

Indian stock markets fell for the sixth consecutive session as Nifty 50 dropped below 25,550 and Sensex lost over 2,700 points. Concerns over US tariffs, foreign fund outflows, geopolitical risks, safe-haven buying, and upcoming Q3 results are driving investor caution and market volatility.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Indian Markets in Bear Grip. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market continued its downward trend for the sixth straight session on Monday, January 12. The Sensex fell over 500 points to an intraday low of 83,043, while the Nifty 50 dropped to 25,529. Over six days, the Sensex has lost more than 2,700 points, erasing over Rs 16 lakh crore from investors’ wealth.

Concerns Over US Tariffs

One major worry for investors is the possibility of higher US tariffs on Indian goods. Despite several rounds of talks, a trade deal between India and the US has not materialized. A recent US bill on Russian sanctions could push tariffs on Indian imports to as high as 500 percent, creating significant uncertainty for exporters.

Foreign Investors Continue Selling

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Expected In City, Thane & Palghar Today | Check Weather Update Here
Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Expected In City, Thane & Palghar Today | Check Weather Update Here
Bajaj Housing Finance Raises ₹508.5 Crore Via NCDs, Locks In 7.10% Coupon Over 1,008-Day Tenure
Bajaj Housing Finance Raises ₹508.5 Crore Via NCDs, Locks In 7.10% Coupon Over 1,008-Day Tenure
'Mani Nahi Bhav Mhane Deva Mala Paav…': Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Sings Marathi Song While Campaigning In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 | Video
'Mani Nahi Bhav Mhane Deva Mala Paav…': Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Sings Marathi Song While Campaigning In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 | Video
Websol Renewable To Invest ₹3,538 Crore In The 8 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing Plant In Andhra Pradesh
Websol Renewable To Invest ₹3,538 Crore In The 8 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing Plant In Andhra Pradesh

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been selling Indian stocks steadily since July last year. Weak rupee, US tariff worries, and valuation concerns are prompting investors to pull money out. In January alone, FIIs have sold stocks worth nearly Rs 12,000 crore, contributing heavily to the ongoing market decline.

Geopolitical Risks and Safe-Haven Shift

Rising geopolitical tensions, including conflicts involving the US and Venezuela, Trump’s Greenland comments, and Iran concerns, are making investors cautious. Many are moving money into safe-haven assets like gold and silver. Gold futures surged 1.8 percent to a record Rs 1,41,250 per 10 grams, while silver climbed over 4 percent to Rs 2,63,996 per kg.

Read Also
Sensex & Nifty Face A Nervous Week Ahead, Q3 Results & Global Worries To Set Market Mood
article-image

Q3 Earnings Season Adds Caution

The ongoing Q3 results season is keeping investors alert. Big companies like TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, Reliance, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are set to announce their results this week. Any disappointing earnings could add further pressure to the already weak market.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational and educational purposes only. The opinions and recommendations belong to individual analysts or brokers, not The Free Press Journal. Investors should consult certified financial experts before making decisions, as market conditions can change quickly and individual circumstances may differ.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Housing Finance Raises ₹508.5 Crore Via NCDs, Locks In 7.10% Coupon Over 1,008-Day Tenure

Bajaj Housing Finance Raises ₹508.5 Crore Via NCDs, Locks In 7.10% Coupon Over 1,008-Day Tenure

Websol Renewable To Invest ₹3,538 Crore In The 8 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing Plant In Andhra...

Websol Renewable To Invest ₹3,538 Crore In The 8 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing Plant In Andhra...

Q3 Earnings Alert, 17 Companies Including TCS & HCL Technologies To Report Results Today, What to...

Q3 Earnings Alert, 17 Companies Including TCS & HCL Technologies To Report Results Today, What to...

Stock Market Slumps Sharply, Nifty Falls Below 25,550 As Investor Anxiety Rises, Know- What’s...

Stock Market Slumps Sharply, Nifty Falls Below 25,550 As Investor Anxiety Rises, Know- What’s...

Industry Giants Commit Over ₹8.5 Lakh Crore To Gujarat At Vibrant Regional Meet

Industry Giants Commit Over ₹8.5 Lakh Crore To Gujarat At Vibrant Regional Meet