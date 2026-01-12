Stock Market Slumps Sharply, Nifty Falls Below 25,550 As Investor Anxiety Rises, Know- What’s Behind The Fall?

Indian Markets in Bear Grip. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market continued its downward trend for the sixth straight session on Monday, January 12. The Sensex fell over 500 points to an intraday low of 83,043, while the Nifty 50 dropped to 25,529. Over six days, the Sensex has lost more than 2,700 points, erasing over Rs 16 lakh crore from investors’ wealth.

Concerns Over US Tariffs

One major worry for investors is the possibility of higher US tariffs on Indian goods. Despite several rounds of talks, a trade deal between India and the US has not materialized. A recent US bill on Russian sanctions could push tariffs on Indian imports to as high as 500 percent, creating significant uncertainty for exporters.

Foreign Investors Continue Selling

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been selling Indian stocks steadily since July last year. Weak rupee, US tariff worries, and valuation concerns are prompting investors to pull money out. In January alone, FIIs have sold stocks worth nearly Rs 12,000 crore, contributing heavily to the ongoing market decline.

Geopolitical Risks and Safe-Haven Shift

Rising geopolitical tensions, including conflicts involving the US and Venezuela, Trump’s Greenland comments, and Iran concerns, are making investors cautious. Many are moving money into safe-haven assets like gold and silver. Gold futures surged 1.8 percent to a record Rs 1,41,250 per 10 grams, while silver climbed over 4 percent to Rs 2,63,996 per kg.

Q3 Earnings Season Adds Caution

The ongoing Q3 results season is keeping investors alert. Big companies like TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, Reliance, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are set to announce their results this week. Any disappointing earnings could add further pressure to the already weak market.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational and educational purposes only. The opinions and recommendations belong to individual analysts or brokers, not The Free Press Journal. Investors should consult certified financial experts before making decisions, as market conditions can change quickly and individual circumstances may differ.