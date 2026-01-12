Websol Renewable To Invest ₹3,538 Crore In The 8 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing Plant In Andhra Pradesh

File Image |

Amaravati: Websol Renewable Private Limited will invest Rs 3,538 crore to set up an 8 gigawatt integrated solar manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, strengthening the state's push to become a major clean-energy manufacturing hub.

🚀 Websol Energy System Expands Solar Capacity to 4 GW in Andhra Pradesh | MCap 3,748.35 Cr



- Approval received for a 4 GW solar cell and module expansion plant at MPSEZ, Naidupeta.

- Currently operates a manufacturing facility with solar cell capacity of 1,200 MW and module… pic.twitter.com/m7gg81Gh4m — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 11, 2026

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the greenfield project at MPSEZ-Naidupeta in Tirupati district, which will comprise 4 GW of solar cell capacity and 4 GW of solar module capacity, according to a state government order. The project is expected to generate direct employment for around 2,000 people. The facility will be developed in two phases across 120 acres, with commercial production scheduled to begin in July 2027 and July 2028.

Press Release |

To support low-cost and sustainable operations, the state has also facilitated land for a dedicated captive solar power plant spread over about 300 acres. Websol has additionally planned a 100 MW captive solar power plant as part of the project. Naidupeta and the southern Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu industrial corridor are emerging as a key solar manufacturing cluster, with companies such as Premier Energies, Tata Power and Voltsun also setting up large-scale facilities in the region, benefiting from port connectivity, logistics infrastructure and a growing supplier ecosystem.

The approval includes incentives such as land allotment, capital subsidy and power tariff reimbursement under the state's industrial policy, aimed at accelerating project execution, according to the order.,As part of the expansion, Websol plans to set up a 100 MW captive solar power plant to lower operating costs and ensure energy security for the facility.

The state government has sanctioned a tailor-made incentives to Websol which include allotment of 123.45 acres of land at at concession rate of Rs 60 lakh per acre, investment subsidy at 48.5 pr cent of fixed capital investment (limited to Rs 1552.97 crore) to be disbursed in 10 years, power tariff reimbursement of Rs 1 per unit for 10 years (limited to Rs 202.36 crore), exemption of electricity duty on total energy consumption of the plant for 10 years, 75 per cent subsidy on water charges for industrial water and exemption of stamp duty.

Commenting on the investment, Websol Energy System chairman and managing director Sohan Lal Agarwal said the project would support India's renewable energy ambitions and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. "The supportive industrial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh provides a strong manufacturing platform for executing our 4 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module growth strategy. We look forward to scaling our presence and contributing to India's clean-energy future from Naidupeta."

Welcoming the investment, Nara Lokesh, Minister for Industries, IT & Electronics, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said: "Websol's Rs 3,500-crore, 8-GW integrated solar manufacturing facility is another strong endorsement of Andhra Pradesh's position as India's most competitive destination for clean-energy manufacturing. With fast land allotment, single-desk clearances and reliable power infrastructure - including captive green power - we are building a solar manufacturing ecosystem that can compete globally.

Naidupeta and the southern Andhra Pradesh belt are now emerging as India's renewable-energy industrial heartland, and Andhra Pradesh is proud to be at its centre." The project has been approved under the AP Industrial Development Policy 2024-29 and will receive customised incentives covering land, power, water and capital investment support. The project will significantly scale up Websol's manufacturing footprint from its existing capacity of 1.2 GW in solar cells and 550 MW in solar modules, positioning the company for growth amid rising domestic demand for photovoltaic equipment.

The Websol project has been approved under the AP Industrial Development Policy (4.0) 2024-29, with tailor-made incentives covering land, power, water, capital investment support and statutory exemptions, enabling rapid project execution under Andhra Pradesh's Speed of Doing Business framework. With large investments now flowing into solar wafers, ingots, cells, modules and green power, Andhra Pradesh is firmly on track to become India's leading hub for renewable-energy manufacturing, green jobs and export-oriented clean-technology industries.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.