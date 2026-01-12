Bajaj Housing Finance Raises ₹508.5 Crore Via NCDs, Locks In 7.10% Coupon Over 1,008-Day Tenure

File Image |

Pune: In a move to strengthen its funding base, Bajaj Housing Finance has allotted secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth over ₹508 crore on January 12, 2026. The issue was made via private placement, with the instruments proposed to be listed on the BSE’s Wholesale Debt Market segment.

The issue involves 50,000 NCDs with a face value of ₹1,00,000 each. Bajaj Housing Finance priced the paper with a fixed coupon of 7.10% per annum, providing investors with steady returns through annual interest payments until maturity. The NCDs will mature on October 16, 2028, with the first interest due in October 2025.

The 1,008-day debentures are backed by a first pari-passu charge on the company's book debts and loan receivables. The company has ensured that the security cover will match the total outstanding value of the NCDs throughout the tenure, maintaining a cover ratio of 1.00x, as specified in its General Information Document dated July 2, 2025.

Interest on the bonds will be paid annually, starting from October 16, 2025, with three subsequent payments until final maturity in 2028, when both the final coupon and principal will be repaid. There are no special rights attached, and the company reported no defaults or delays related to prior debenture obligations.

This fundraise forms part of Bajaj Housing Finance’s regular capital mobilisation to support its growing retail and housing loan book. The predictable debt servicing structure and listing plan are aimed at enhancing investor confidence and ensuring liquidity in secondary markets.