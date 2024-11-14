 'Ab To Hamein Immunity Hai Ji': ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai Criticises Public For Neglecting Mask-Wearing Amid Rising AQI In Delhi-NCR; Netizens React
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI), which has always been a topic of debate and discussion, has once again come under scrutiny as pollution levels in the city have reached alarming highs. This surge in the levels of pollution poses a eminent health risks, affecting the lives of millions of residents. Apart from this, year by year, this issue has also sparks a serious concerns over the city's air quality.

Moreover, due to worsening of AQI, many medical professionals report a significant rise in respiratory problems such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). These health issues have become routine challenges for many, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, CEO and co-founder of travel platform ixigo, Aloke Bajpai, expressed his concerns and frustration.

Bajpai in his post wrote, "At 500+ AQI, my kids seemed like the only ones wearing masks to school, and a parent asks me - everything OK with your son? Well, everything is not OK with the air these kids are breathing. And then I notice 50+ elderly people in my society on their morning walk. Why is there no public health awareness campaign around this yet ?"

"All you need to do is talk to some lung doctors to understand the looming health crisis. One middle aged uncle shrugs it off saying “Ab to hamein immunity hai ji”,"he added.

Public Reactions and Debates

Bajpai’s post garnered widespread attention and sparked conversations among netizens.

One user highlighting the limitations of masks, wrote, "Masks might reduce disease spread but don’t fit tightly enough to significantly block polluted air. For those who have achieved financial independence, relocating to a place with cleaner air could be first priority to put family health above familiarity or convenience."

Bajpai promptly replied to this, pointing that N99 masks can indeed offer protection, "Have researched enough on this topic. N99 masks do help. Everyone can’t move. Not a real solution."

Another user echoed the growing need for masks, added, "N99 masks are just essential to step out nowadays. I find myself wearing them when cycling now. Too much dust and I can see a clear difference in how well I sleep."

