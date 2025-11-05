 Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Acquire 7.7 Million Square Feet Of Commercial Assets In Bengaluru For ₹13,125 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBrookfield India Real Estate Trust To Acquire 7.7 Million Square Feet Of Commercial Assets In Bengaluru For ₹13,125 Crore

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Acquire 7.7 Million Square Feet Of Commercial Assets In Bengaluru For ₹13,125 Crore

The Brookfield India REIT portfolio consists of 29.1 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 24.6 million square feet of operating area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction area, and 3.9 million square feet of future development potential.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) on Tuesday said it is planning to acquire 7.7 million sq ft of commercial assets in Bengaluru for Rs 13,125 crore to expand business.This will fall in related party transaction and is proposed to be done at arm length basis, the company said.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said the Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, which is the manager of BIRET, approved the acquisition of up to 100 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Arliga Ecoworld Business Parks Pvt Ltd at an acquisition price of Rs 1,31,250 million from the existing shareholder of Ecoworld SPV.

Read Also
Japan's SMBC Completes 20% Stake Acquisition In Yes Bank, Becomes Largest Shareholder
article-image

The existing shareholders of Ecoworld SPV are BSREP III New York FDI I (DIFC) Ltd (including its nominee, BSREP III New York II (DIFC) Limited), forming part of the Brookfield group."Building on our strong inorganic growth track record, we announced the proposed acquisition of Ecoworld, which is a 48-acre, 7.7 million square feet office campus located on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru," said Alok Aggarwal, the chief executive officer and managing director of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.

"This acquisition will mark our entry into one of India's strongest office markets, expanding the size of our REIT by over 30 per cent and positioning us as a truly pan-India platform."Our embedded growth prospects remain strong with continued leasing momentum, making us well-positioned to deliver value to our unit holders," he added.BIRET manages 10 Grade A assets in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

FPJ Shorts
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech Ends With Beats Of 'Dhoom Machale' Song | WATCH
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech Ends With Beats Of 'Dhoom Machale' Song | WATCH
Electricity Bill Payments Of Farmers Affected By Floods, Haryana Government Steps In To Provide Relief With Special Scheme
Electricity Bill Payments Of Farmers Affected By Floods, Haryana Government Steps In To Provide Relief With Special Scheme
Kerala POCSO Court Sentences Man And His Partner To 180 Years Rigorous Imprisonment Each For Repeated Sexual Assault Of Minor Girl
Kerala POCSO Court Sentences Man And His Partner To 180 Years Rigorous Imprisonment Each For Repeated Sexual Assault Of Minor Girl
'Getting Groped Is My Fault?': Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Bringing Up Her Sexual Abuse, Saying She Couldn't 'Save' Herself
'Getting Groped Is My Fault?': Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Bringing Up Her Sexual Abuse, Saying She Couldn't 'Save' Herself

The Brookfield India REIT portfolio consists of 29.1 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 24.6 million square feet of operating area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction area and 3.9 million square feet of future development potential. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Electricity Bill Payments Of Farmers Affected By Floods, Haryana Government Steps In To Provide...

Electricity Bill Payments Of Farmers Affected By Floods, Haryana Government Steps In To Provide...

'India Can Mitigate Impact Of High Tariffs In Global Markets By Exporting High-Value Cold-Rolled...

'India Can Mitigate Impact Of High Tariffs In Global Markets By Exporting High-Value Cold-Rolled...

PM Kisan 21st Installment Likely In November: How To Find Your Point Of Contact & Complete e-KYC

PM Kisan 21st Installment Likely In November: How To Find Your Point Of Contact & Complete e-KYC

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Asks Fisheries Department To Adopt Modern...

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Asks Fisheries Department To Adopt Modern...

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Acquire 7.7 Million Square Feet Of Commercial Assets In...

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Acquire 7.7 Million Square Feet Of Commercial Assets In...