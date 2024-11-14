Official X Handle 'Governmental' For Elon Musk-Led 'Department For Government Efficiency' Goes Up

Elon Musk, who was the richest man on earth before November 5, the day of the US election, is now not only USD 100 billion richer than before but also a more powerful entity with irrefutable influence in the incoming White House administration led by former president and now president-elect Donald Trump.

Elon Musk's Own Department

As per reports, Donald Trump has nominated the Tesla and SpaceX boss to lead the 'Department of Government Efficiency.' Musk would be in the 'elite company' of former presidential hopeful and businessperson Vivek Ramaswamy.

This department is the realisation of the demand and desire of Elon Musk, who has long advocated for such a department, whose acronym 'DOGE' is also the name for meme-coin or joke cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

The department's X account |

Now, in a new development in the matter, an official X (formerly Twitter) for the department has appeared on the platform. The X account carries the name 'Department of Government Efficiency' with a handle name 'DOGE', once again referring to the meme-coin. The account has a golden dollar sign as its profile image.

The first post from the account was a repost or retweet from Elon Musk, which in turn was a statement from the Trump-Vance campaign on the said department.

The statement read, "I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE"). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the "Save America" Movement. "This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!" stated Mr. Musk."

Trump and Vance Campaign's statment |

Furthermore, the statement event said that this department could be America's next Manhattan Project. The Manhattan Project is about the development of the American nuclear arsenal during World War II. The product of the project, which was incepted under the leadership of Dr. J Oppenheimer, was used to bomb Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

DOGE Has An X Account

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Dogecoin In Focus After Trump Nominates Elon Musk To Head 'DOGE'

Coming to the department X account, the account also shared a post on X, which read, "Working overtime to ensure your tax dollars will be spent wisely!".

The account also has a 'Grey Verified' badge attached to it. The grey badge is usually given to governmental bodies or in X's own words, "This account is verified because it is a government or multilateral organisation account."

It, however, needs to be noted that unlike in India, in the United States, the formation of a new department in the government would require congressional approval and therefore cannot 'exist' on its own.

It therefore remains to be seen whether this supposed department would be a part of the government or if it would work as a quasi-governmental body.