10 new features added to WhatsApp in 2019

WhatsApp currently is one of the top messaging platforms and has over 1.5 billion monthly active users on its platform, as per Statista. Besides helping people to reach out to their family an friends anywhere, anytime, the App keeps updating itself with new features the user's experience is improved and they stay engaged with the app.

Some of the major changes and updates made in by the comany are mentioned below which will help you notice how much the messaging app has changed within a year. Here’s a list of 10 best WhatsApp features that came out in 2019 and are available so far:

Fingerprint lock feature

This feature was recently added to the Android app. To enable it on WhatsApp, go to Settings -> Account -> Privacy -> Fingerprint lock. If you enable WhatsApp’s “Fingerprint Lock” feature, then it will ask you to authenticate your fingerprint stored in the OS.

The feature comes with three options to “Automatically lock” the app. The first is “immediately,” the second is “After 1 minute,” and the third is “After 30 minutes.” It should be noted that WhatsApp’s fingerprint lock feature doesn’t block calls, and only hides messages. The feature also allows users to enable or disable message context preview in the notifications.