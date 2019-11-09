Arjun, Janhvi and the Kapoors' WhatsApp group is giving us major 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' feels

Arjun Kapoor’s love for his sisters – Anshula, Jahnvi and Khushi, is not hidden from anyone inside or outside the film fraternity. Their bonding with each other is exactly like ours with the siblings. And recently, Anshula gave us one more thing to relate with them- The family WhatsApp group!

On Friday, Anshula shared a screenshot from her family WhatsApp group which has Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and their dad Boney Kapoor in it. Everyone was informing about their whereabouts and Anshula couldn’t help but share it on her Instagram story. She wrote on it “OMG wht is this day of only flights hahaha!”