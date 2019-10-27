Watch: Adorable video of dog carrying baby monkey to local police station in MP goes viral

An adorable video is doing rounds on social, in which it can be seen that a dog carrying an abandoned baby monkey into a police station.
The video shows the baby monkey clambering on the dog's back as the pair are spotted at the Rehli Police Station in Madhya Pradesh. The dog is seen wagging its tail with the baby monkey clinging on its back after it was separated from its family. To the surprise of onlookers, the clever dog takes the little monkey to the officers, reported Daily Mail UK.
The video shows the dog wagging its tail as the baby monkey clinging on the back after being separated from the family. People were surprised as the dog carried the little one to the cops. The monkey even has a collar, seems the men who caught it put one on it.
Officers are then seen feeding the little one a banana, even helping it peel the fruit, as it appears to be enjoying the sweet treat. The monkey had been separated from its mother and was captured by some men due to which it had a collar on its neck, according to reports. The monkey was then found by the dog abandoned near a lake from where it picked up the baby monkey and gave it a ride on its back.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)