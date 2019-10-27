Watch: Adorable video of dog carrying baby monkey to local police station in MP goes viral

The video shows the dog wagging its tail as the baby monkey clinging on the back after being separated from the family. People were surprised as the dog carried the little one to the cops. The monkey even has a collar, seems the men who caught it put one on it.

Officers are then seen feeding the little one a banana, even helping it peel the fruit, as it appears to be enjoying the sweet treat. The monkey had been separated from its mother and was captured by some men due to which it had a collar on its neck, according to reports. The monkey was then found by the dog abandoned near a lake from where it picked up the baby monkey and gave it a ride on its back.