WhatsApp has a new beta version for Android 2.19.327; find out what's new

WhatsApp seems to be going the YouTube way with its newly submitted beta version for Android 2.19.327. Recently, the company submitted a new update on the Google Play Beta Program for its upcoming 'Dark Theme' feature.
The 'Dark Theme', which by the way is exactly what it sounds like, features such as a Dark default wallpaper. Although it is not yet available to users, WABetaInfo reports that the Theme uses night blue colors and that there will be a System default option to automatically set the theme.
There is also a Dark Splash Screen that is being created for the Theme. This particular update seems to indicate that the screen has been redesigned.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)