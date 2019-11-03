WhatsApp had sent second alert September, informed about 121 Indian citizens may have been targeted: Report

Amid an uproar over allegations of an Israeli software being used to spy over activists and journalists, WhatsApp has said that it had informed the Indian government in September that 121 Indian citizens may have been targeted.

According to Hindustan Times, two alerts – one in May and the September communication – were reiterated in the response, which was sent ahead of the November 4 deadline set by the government. An official told the leading daily, that the company had responded to the ministry of electronics and information technology’s calls for an explanation over the kind of breach and what steps it had taken to protect users.

On Thursday, the Facebook-owned company had said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus, leading to a furore over breach of citizens' privacy. Following the disclosure by WhatsApp, the Indian government has asked the messaging platform to explain the matter and list out the measures that have been taken by it to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indians.