Watch: Tulsi Kumar teams up with Ganesh Hegde for her first dance video 'Jo Mujhe Deewana Karde'

Singer Tulsi Kumar has teamed up with dance maestro Ganesh Hegde for her next single ‘Jo Mujhe Deewana Karde’ also starring Rohit Khandelwal, which promises to be a fun, peppy dance track.

It is for the very first time that Tulsi will be collaborating with Ganesh. Audiences will also witness some electric and intense chemistry between Tulsi and Rohit in the song which also features vocals by Manan Bhardwaj.

Interestingly, this track will be Tulsi Kumar's first official dance video and something for her fans to look forward to.

Says an excited Tulsi Kumar, "It's been a great experience working on a song like 'Jo Mujhe Deewana Karde' because the choreography is made to suit my persona and the character I play through the song. This will be my first official dance video and what better than to get an opportunity to work with a performer - choreographer, Ganesh Hegde himself. He was very involved in the entire visualization of the video right from Day-1 and I got to learn so much from him through the process of shooting this video. I am not a trained dancer but I have rehearsed to get my moves right .. and can’t wait for my fans to watch me groove in this one."

Adds director Ganesh Hegde, “It was wonderful working on this song with Tulsi Kumar. She brings innocence and playfulness both to her singing and her dancing and we’ve captured that through the choreography in the song. She is also an eager and fast learner and I’m confident her fans are going to love this one.”

Says singer Manan Bhardwaj, "I've earlier worked on compositions for Tulsi but 'Jo Mujhe Deewana Karde' is special because I get to sing with her this time. We had a great time working on the song together and attempted to bring audiences something fresh and new. I think our voices sound great and in harmony in this track and I hope audiences enjoy it."

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 01:59 PM IST