Tulsi Kumar is happy to have a working birthday, celebrates on the sets of her new song

Talking about it, Tulsi says, "My fans have showered me with so much love that it encourages me more to give them better music every time. I will be spending my birthday working on my upcoming music video and it gives me immense joy. Working on good music is what brings happiness to my heart and I cannot think of a better way to spend my birthday."

Tulsi will celebrate the special day with close friends and family later once she wraps up her work commitments.

On work front, Tulsi has donned the hat of a radio show host for the first time with "Indie Hain Hum" season 2, which is receiving immense appreciation from music lovers across the country.