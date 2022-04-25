Watch 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' first song 'Firecracker': Check out Ranveer Singh's quirky dance steps

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh dropped the first song of his much-anticipated film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', titled 'Firecracker', on Monday.

The actor launched the first song of the film at a college in Mumbai amid the students and his fans.

The song, which is already a quirky number in itself, has got even quirkier dance steps, courtesy Ranveer's infectious energy.

According to the makers, the star performed on 'Firecracker' impromptu, without being choreographed.

A source had earlier revealed, "Jayeshbhai is a character that everyone feels will appeal to audiences across all age groups, especially the youth, since Ranveer is presenting a new brand of hero who is extremely relatable."

The trailer of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has received immense love from the audience. "I am absolutely elated because this is a film with a very specific theme. It has a very relevant and pertinent social message embedded in it but for the most part it is an entertainer and is designed as an entertainer. It is humorous and I am glad that people who are watching the trailer are recognising the fact that it's an entertainer, the fact that it's a colourful, humorous, vibrant clean family entertainer that's for the whole family," Ranveer had said.

A hilarious satire on society - 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 01:36 PM IST