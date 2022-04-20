Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Maneesh Sharma and Divyang Thakkar spill the beans on Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar was unveiled on April 19. The Free Press Journal was present at the grand launch event. The film’s lead actor Ranveer Singh made a smashing entry.

Talking about what made him agree to sign Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer reveals, “When our young director Divyang Thakkar narrated the script, I was completely blown away. It’s a perfect mix of tears and laughter. I applauded after the narration got over and decided to do the film. Aditya (Chopra) sir was in complete shock when I gave my go-ahead to the film. Maneesh (Sharma) sir was also shocked since I said yes to the film two mins into the narration. Such is the power of writing. It is an astonishing script.”

Maneesh and Ranveer had collaborated for Ranveer's Bollywood debut, Band Baaja Baaraat. “In Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer was designing the weddings, and after a decade long journey, he is deciding whether he wants a boy or girl child. We have come a long way. The film’s script came to me by chance, and when I read it, I finished it that very same day. I called Divyang and met him. I told him that his story is unique and has a lot of potential. I would say the scale of the film is big since the emotion is big. I didn’t request Aditya Chopra but rather insisted him to make this film. Then we decided to pitch it to Ranveer despite knowing his choc-o-block schedules. I really hope that people will surely love it,” Maneesh shares.

Debutante Shalini Pandey, who plays the role of Ranveer’s pregnant wife in the film, is quite elated about her dream debut. “To begin with, I would like to thank Shanoo Sharma, who spotted me in a cafe. When I got to know that I had to give an audition for a YRF, I had no hopes. I felt it was my life’s worst audition, and after two days, I got a call that everyone loved me and wanted to meet me. I met Maneesh, and he told me that it is a role of a pregnant girl. I was okay with that, but I wanted to read the script. Funnily, he didn’t even see my audition,” Shalini explains.

Elaborating further, she adds, “And, post all of this, I got to know that it is a Ranveer Singh film. I won’t praise him as he has troubled me a lot but loved me too. I met Divyang after reading the script and felt good about meeting him. This film has every possible emotion together. I am so happy to work under someone who is so empathetic. Ranveer just hugged me in our first meeting, and I was blank. It was unbelievable for me. I have been a fan of his since Band Baaja Baaraat. My parents are very proud of me since I am debuting in Bollywood with a film like Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”

Sharing further on developing Jayeshbhai Jordaar, first time director Divyang says, “When I was writing the film, I felt some force that was driving me to write. I thank Namrata Rao for sharing my script with Maneesh Sharma, who is also the editor of my film. I heard that when you send a script to YRF, it might take a few years to get a response, but for me, it was merely two days. My mind blew when Maneesh, who made Band Baaja Baaraat, backed my film. He didn’t ask me a single question considering I am a newcomer. I feel his gut got everyone together.”

Divyang is all praise for Ranveer. “When I was narrating the film to Ranveer, within two scenes, he started emoting on it. There would be no other Jayeshbhai than him,” he concludes.

