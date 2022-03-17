Watch 'Heropanti 2' Trailer: Tiger Shroff is back as Babloo to fight Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Laila

Tiger Shroff is all set to be back with a bang this Eid with Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’.

The trailer of the movie starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria was released on Thursday.

The trailer of ‘Heropanti 2’ presents a high voltage tale of action and romance. It boasts of top-notch action, Tiger Shroff’s impressive avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top class act as Laila.

While the interesting posters of Tiger, Tara and Nawazuddin launched yesterday have been hugely appreciated by the audience, industry and critics alike, the explosive trailer has taken Bollywood by storm, especially fans of Tiger wanting to see more from the action star.

The film promises audiences a heady dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment and is all set to release in theatres this Eid, April 29, 2022.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre. ‘Heropanti 2’ also marks the terrific producer-actor – Sajid and Tiger’s fifth successful association.

After films like ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’, the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with ‘Heropanti 2’. This time around, the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:15 PM IST