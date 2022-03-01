Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: Hot and sexy pictures of the 'Heropanti' actor

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff turns 32 today. He is one of the most sought-after actors in today's times.

With back-to-back films as well as music videos, Tiger has his hands full with professional commitments.

Born as Jai Hemant Shroff on Mach 2, 1990, Tiger is the son of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. The 'Baaghi' star is known for his impeccable martial arts and dancing skills, and also for his fitness regime.

Tiger often shares pictures and videos from his workout sessions, and one cannot miss his toned physique and chiselled abs in those droolworthy photos.

Check out some of the hottest pictures of the 'Student of the Year' actor:

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen playing the lead in 'Heropanti 2' opposite Tara Sutaria. It is a sequel of Tiger and Kriti Sanon’s 2014 debut film ‘Heropanti’. The first look of ‘Heropanti 2’ was unveiled in February 2020.

The film is set to launch on April 29, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

'Heropanti 2' will also mark Tiger and Tara's second collaboration on screen, the first one being 'Student of the Year 2'.

Besides, Tiger will also star in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' opposite Akshay Kumar and in 'Ganapath' opposite Kriti Sanon. The latter is scheduled to have a December 2022 release.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:32 PM IST