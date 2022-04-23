Watch: 'Heropanti 2' new trailer gives a glimpse into Tiger Shroff's character 'Babloo's persona

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to take you on an adrenaline trip with Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film 'Heropanti 2'. As the release of the highly-anticipated action entertainer is around the corner, the makers are all set to launch another exciting trailer from the film.

The latest trailer delves into revealing important glimpses of Babloo aka Tiger Shroff 'Heropanti 2'.

The release of the second trailer is said to be a surprise treat for the Tiger fans who have shown immense support and enthusiasm for the forthcoming film. Laced with an upgrade in the action, the second trailer is high on showcasing the emotions that the protagonist goes through as he navigates the world of cybercrime.

The trailer was launched at a press conference in the city of Ahmedabad, which is also said to be Tiger’s second home. The latest teaser gave the audiences a peek of Babloo’s angst, passion, and pain on a whole different level.

After films like 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3', trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope by setting a new benchmark in the action sector with the film 'Heropanti 2'. The sequel of the blockbuster franchise is mounted on a huge budget and will exhibit a never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 03:41 PM IST