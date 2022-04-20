‘The Kashmir Files' to premiere in Israel on April 28 with Hebrew subtitles

A film with a great impact, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has changed the vision of the masses by bringing an unspoken yet most sensitive subject to the audience. The film has received critical acclamation from the critics and the audience which was well reflected at the box office that went on to collect record-breaking numbers.

While the film garnered immense love from the Indian audience, it has touched the hearts of many across the boundaries. After successfully running in cinemas for over a month, the film is all set to premiere in Israel with Hebrew subtitles on 28th April. It is specially subtitled for the mainstream audience of the region.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:06 PM IST