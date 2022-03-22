Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira says paparazzi 'bhaiya log bahot ganda hai'

On her 44th birthday on Monday, actress Rani Mukerji spilled the beans on what her daughter Adira thinks about the paparazzi culture.

The star kid who turned 6 last December is a rare sight in public just like her father and YRF honcho Aditya Chopra.

Rani recently revealed that her baby girl disliked getting clicked and still has no idea why the shutterbugs hound her mother for pictures.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the 'Black' actress recalled that once when she was travelling with Adira, she requested the paparazzi at the airport to not take her daughter’s pictures. Adira got inside the car while Rani waited and let the shutterbugs take pictures of her alone.

Rani said, “I was getting clicked, and then I came in the car. (She's like) 'Yeh bhaiya log bahot ganda hai na mumma aapka photo hamesha lete rehta hai.' So I said 'haan bhaiya log bahut ganda hai. Haa babu hamesha lete rehta.' Then she asks 'haa mumma kyu lete rehta hai,' I say 'mujhe bhi nahi pata babu.'"

Rani was last seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film, which released last year, marked their on-screen reunion after more than a decade. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

About her next, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', Rani told IANS, "My next project 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is a film very close to my heart. I'm hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It's an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age-group."

She added, "I'm very emotionally invested in this story as it connected with me as an actor and a mother. These are stories that need to be told!!! I really hope my next few years in cinema is studded with more such brilliant scripts. I'm hungry for them because these films not only entertain audiences but also deliver a great message to people. I want to do movies that are about hope and love."

