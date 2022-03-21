Exclusive! Birthday girl Rani Mukerji says, 'It has been an exhilarating journey in cinema so far.'

Rani Mukerji's stellar body of work has made her one of the best actors in Bollywood. On her 44th birthday, Rani opens up about her plans to handpick the best scripts going forward and how she is excited to find movies that are about hope and love, like Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

An elated Rani says, “It has been an exhilarating journey in cinema so far for me, and I hope that it remains the same in the years to come. I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the best minds in the form of directors, producers, actors and technicians who have pushed me to excel on-screen and reinvent myself every single time. I want to continue doing that with every project because I always want to push my boundaries to see where I land. I always knew that my journey would be tough, but I sailed through the last 25 years with the audience’s love by my side and my hard work and perseverance.”

Elaborating further, she adds, “I have never accepted to be typecast or fit in a mould. I have always tried to be part of meaningful films with a very strong female protagonist at the centre of the story. I wanted to be a part of good films with important stories about Indian women. There have been times where I have been blessed with films that have worked and some that missed to make a mark with the audience, but I think that’s the best part about our industry. You win some and lose some, and that helps you to grow from strength to strength to carve a special place as an individual artiste in a cut-throat industry like ours.”

Rani will soon be seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. It directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Nikkhil Advani. About the project, Rani explains, “My next project Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, is a film very close to my heart. I am hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for my team and me. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group.”

Pic:Twitter/ChibberAshima

Rani is emotionally connected with the film. “I am very emotionally invested in this story as it connected with me as an actor and a mother. These are stories that need to be told! I really hope my next few years in cinema are studded with more such brilliant scripts. I’m hungry for them because these films not only entertain audiences but also deliver a great message to people. I want to do movies that are about hope and love,” she concludes.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:00 AM IST