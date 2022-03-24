Pakistani actor books entire theatre to watch Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with his wife

Actress Alia Bhatt's latest magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has created a lot of buzz. The film released in theatres on February 25.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' received positive response with critics singularly praising Alia's performance along with the film's scale and direction.

Alia's fan following has exceeded beyond Indian borders and if reports are to be believed, Pakistani model-actor Muneeb Butt booked an entire theatre to watch the film with his wife.

Reportedly, the actor is a huge fan of Alia. The information was first shared by several fan pages on Instagram.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa.

The film marks Alia and Bhansali's first collaboration on the silver screen. It is one of the biggest projects to get a theatrical release after cinema halls reopened after the pandemic subsided.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Mumbai's Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:49 PM IST