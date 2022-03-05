'My grandmother refused to leave Ukraine, wants to fight instead': 'Gehraiyaan' intimacy director Dar Gai

Dar Gai, who was recently in news for being the intimacy director on the sets of the film 'Gehraiyaan', has now revealed that her family is stuck in Ukraine ever since the country was attacked by Russia.

Dar Gai hails from the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, one of the major cities targetted by the Russian forces. She lived in the city for 22 years, before moving out for work.

In an interaction with Times of India, Dar revealed that her parents are still stuck in Ukraine and that her grandmother has refused to leave Kyiv.

She said that her parents tried to leave Kyiv as soon as the war started, but due to traffic and safety reasons, they had to face several challenges. They, however, managed to travel to their native village, which is about 45 minutes from Kyiv.

But, the filmmaker's grandmother, who is 78 years old, refused to leave her home city. She instead decided to stay back and fight the Russian forces, and hence, she is still in Kyiv with Dar's stepfather.

She said that her mother and brother travelled to the border to send the women and children across. While on their way back to Dar's grandmother, the bridge connecting the main city to the village was bombed, and the mother-son duo are now stuck somewhere in the middle of Ukraine, trying to figure out a way to reach Kyiv.

Dar also said that apart from her parents, several of her friends and acquaintances are stuck in Kyiv and have been spending hours in the bomb shelters. She shared that they do not want to leave the country and insist on helping the Ukrainian forces to fight back Russia.

Meanwhile, 'Gehraiyaan' became the first Indian film to credit a person as an intimacy director. The film starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:39 PM IST