Deepika Padukone on intimate scenes in 'Gehraiyaan': 'Intimacy isn’t there to excite the audiences'

Deepika Padukone is making waves for essaying a complex character and steamy chemistry with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. Deepika who plays Alisha Khanna in Shakun Batra’s romantic drama is already winning the hearts of her fans and audiences alike for pulling off such an intense character with suave.

While Shakun’s highly anticipated directorial is a bold story that highlights the complexities of modern relationships, Deepika feels the film is something that we haven’t seen before. The Padmaavat actor who is busy promoting Gehraiyaan along with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, got candid with Free Press Journal and spoke about the challenges of playing Alisha, getting intimate on the screen, her film choices and more.

There’s a lot of buzz around the film, how are you coping up with the anticipation?

It’s going to be really exciting for people to watch it. It’s altogether a different experience, the characters, the whole world created by the director Shakun Batra is just so amazing. If I wouldn’t been a part of it, I would have been still excited to watch a film like this. I assure you that the film is something which you haven’t seen ever before.

Veronica from Cocktail was surely an image changer for you, how different is Alisha Khanna?

I understand why there is that sense of similarity. We don’t get to see characters like this often in Hindi films. The good thing is that it doesn’t look like a direct rip-off of Veronica. I strongly feel Alisha and she (Veronica) could have been friends. The biggest difference is Alisha’s choices have stemmed from her circumstances, while Veronica is inherently wild and slightly more free-spirited.

Were you apprehensive about the amount of intimacy you have done in the film?

I knew it’s going to be helmed by Shakun Batra, he is intelligent and sensitive. Intimacy isn’t there to excite the audiences. It is honest to the film and its characters. When I read the script, I didn’t do any discussion on intimacy. He has showcased lovemaking very differently and also my decision to do this film was not hinged on it. We worked a lot during workshops and I personally approached lovemaking like dance and action rehearsals. It’s been happening in the West for a long time.

You believe Alisha is your most layered character so far, what were your challenges?

I never went on the sets thinking, ‘OMG there’s going to be a set of difficulties or challenges’. I am thinking about it now since you mentioned it. I played like I would have played my any other character. More than anything, I feel the whole process is complex.

A rare thing in Gehraiyaan is that the female protagonist is cheating on her male partner, what are your thoughts?

Infidelity is just the part of the film, the entire film has a lot more series of emotions, choices and relationships. It is certainly not Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Interestingly, the female lead of the film is the most experienced person on the sets...

I didn’t go on the sets thinking that I am experienced. Rest three are relatively new while I have been around for 15 years. I hope I have succeeded in making them feel comfortable as possible. We all had a fun and memorable time shooting this film.

After been around 15 years, choices of picking films have now become easier for you?

I have learnt on the film sets and with the people I worked with. Over the period of time, I gained clarity on the career that will eventually be memorable and hopefully inspire generations. I have surely grown professionally and personally.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Ananya Panday asks fans to guess what Deepika Padukone is doing in hilarious 'Gehraiyaan' BTS photo

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST