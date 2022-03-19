Maniesh Paul disappointed over treatment of LGBTQ community; says 'They are very much a part of us'

In the latest episode of 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast', the actor and host was welcomed on his own show by former Mr Gay India Sushant Divgikar for an enlightening conversation.

Changing the usual format of introducing the guest and inviting them, the latest episode began with Sushant introducing themself, since Maniesh was skeptical about the correct way to address Sushant.

The episode attempted to eliminate the stigma and create a more accepting atmosphere for all sexualities.

Maniesh Paul also addressed the stereotypes about gay, lesbian and the transgender community depicted in Indian films and shows.

Expressing his disappointment over the treatment to the LGBTQ community, Maniesh said, "We say that we have to accept them but they are very much a part of us. It is not something that we have to get somebody from outside and accept them. They are our part. They are part of our world and society whom we were ignoring for a long time. We were blind till now. I think if people accept that once, the things can move on".

Earlier, celebrities like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram and Pragya Kapoor amongst others, had graced the show hosted by Maniesh.

Launched to throw light on the varied aspects of life by inviting people from different walks of life, 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast' had earlier hosted doctor, social media influencer, social activist, hypnotherapist, celebrity hairstylist as well as celebrities.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Maniesh will be next seen in Dharma Productions' 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles.

