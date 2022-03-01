Maniesh Paul buys swanky car worth Rs 1.65 crore; see photos

Actor and host Maniesh Paul is currently on a roll with back to back projects. While the actor is creating waves with his work across platforms, Maniesh has also stirred the internet with his latest purchase.

Earlier in the day, Maniesh Paul was spotted for a lunch date with his wife arriving in his new swanky car. The dual coloured car is fully customised and is worth a whopping amount of Rs 1.65 crore.

Recently having wrapped the second season of India's Best Dancer, Maniesh is currently hosting a new show 'Smart Jodi'. The actor and host also just returned from yet another successful show of Da-Bangg Tour in Dubai.

Maniesh is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He will also be seen in a few other projects which are yet unannounced.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:22 PM IST