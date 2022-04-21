Mandana Karimi clarifies the 'ace director' who got her pregnant is not Anurag Kashyap

Actress and model Mandana Karimi, who had recently revealed that a Bollywood director got her pregnant but later made her abort the baby, has now clarified that the said filmmaker is not Anurag Kashyap.

Ever since her revelation, several reports suggested that Anurag and Mandana shared a close bond and that it was the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director who got her impregnated.

However, in an interview with the Times of India, Mandana called the reports 'unethical and unfortunate'. She said that Anurag was her friend and that they still are good friends and that she is not happy with Anurag's name being dragged into it.

Without taking names, Mandana had revealed on national television that she was once in a secret relationship with a Bollywood director. She said that their relationship grew strong in a few months and he planned to settle down with her but they decided to keep it secret because she was awaiting divorce from her ex.

Mandana revealed that she got pregnant with his child and when she informed it to her boyfriend, he backed off, citing the reason that he was not emotionally and mentally prepared. He also asked her friend to convince her for abortion.

Mandana added, "I didn't want to give birth to a child when he is not aware of his father".

Mandana, who was one of the contestants on 'Bigg Boss 9', got married to businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017. However, five months later, the couple decided to part ways.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:51 AM IST