Mandana Karimi alleges harassment on 'Koka Kola' sets, producer says she behaved unprofessionally

Bollywood actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Mandana Karimi has alleged that 'Koka Kola' producer Mahendra Dhariwal misbehaved with her on the sets of the film, which also stars Sunny Leone. However, talking about the incident that took place on the last day of the shoot, Dhariwal has denied the allegations and said that Mandana was behaving unprofessionally.

Talking about the incident, in an interview with Times of India, 'Kya Kool Hain Hum' actress said that she is 'still in shock about what happened and how it happened'.

On the last two days of the shoot, she had allegedly come in early and clocked the necessary hours. However, before the wrap-up, the producer asked her to stay on the set for an extra hour, Mandana said. The actress said that she couldn't wait back because she had a meeting lined up.

"But the moment I left the set and went to my vanity van to change, he forcefully came inside and started shouting ‘You can’t leave. I asked you to do an extra hour and you have to listen because I am the producer and I have paid you’," she was quoted as saying.

"After my last take, I went to my vanity van and told my spot boy to not let anyone in while I was changing my clothes. I thought the door was locked, but it wasn’t. In a few seconds, the producer came inside, since I was changing, I requested him to wait outside, but he refused and continued screaming. Luckily, the stylist ran into the vanity and pulled him out before things became uglier," the Iranian model added, saying that the 'behaviour amounts to mental harassment'.

When the leading daily reached out to producer Mahendra Dhariwal for comments, he reportedly denied the allegations and said that Karimi had been 'acting up' ever since they began shooting the film, before the COVID-19 lockdown. He said that he was standing on the steps of the van and the crew members at the set can vouch for that.

"In one-and-a-half years, for a contract of Rs 7 lakhs, she has taken Rs 17 lakhs, cash transactions included. I am okay with spending the money, but she has behaved unprofessionally with us," he said.