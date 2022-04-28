Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan drops first song 'Kahani' - check out here

After piquing the audience's curiosity, superstar and producer Aamir Khan is finally out with his ‘Kahani’.

The video of the superstar talking about a big Kahani reveal broke the internet and the cat is finally out of the bag as the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have released the first song from the film which is titled ‘Kahani’.

Aamir Khan's labour of love, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and will be released in theatres nationwide on 11th August 2022.

It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. The Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan.

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' album is composed by maestro Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the first song ‘Kahani’ has vocals by Mohan Kannan that beautifully encapsulates the movie and in essence introduces the audiences to the film.

Interestingly, in a game changing move, Aamir has chosen to not release the video of the song, but instead only the audio so that the audiences’ attention is diverted to the actual hero of the music – the music itself and the team that put these pieces together.

The actor-producer decided to put the musicians and the music of the film on centre stage, in the hope to highlight not just the music industry at large and their endeavors but also allow audiences to enjoy these tracks unadulterated by the visuals and in their true essence.

Says Aamir, “I truly believe that the songs in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.”

Pritam adds, “Aamir Khan is a hero both onscreen and off it. He understands that music needs to be under the spotlight at times and has allowed it to take centre stage in his films. It's the most fantastic and satisfying experience working with him on his films.”

Bhushan Kumar, MD, T-Series further mentioned, “Aamir Khan is known not only for being a genius actor but for the creative and innovative manner in which he presents and communicates his film to his audiences. This is a revolutionary move for feature film music and we have high hopes for the first song and the entire album of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.”

Adds ‘Kahani’ singer Mohan Mannan, "'Kahani', or the “feather song” as it was referred to internally, is a beautiful composition by Pritam and is written by the incomparable Amitabh Bhattacharya and as soon as I entered Pritam’s studio to sing it, everyone told me just how excited they were about this song and the way it had turned out. I’m super glad I got to sing it, and can’t wait for everyone to listen to it too."

"I’ve worked with Pritam and Amitabh many times in the past but never had a chance to sing for an Aamir Khan film, and considering I’m a huge fan of his acting and his movies, this is super exciting for me. I’ve had a chance to interact with him and Advait a few times because of this film, and it’s just made me realise how much thought goes into each part and how they love perfection," he says.

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya says , "I have tried my best to encapsulate the soul of the film through the lyrics of this song. It was a beautiful experience and I am so happy that the release of this song is going to be a novel experience for all of us!".

Director Advait Chandan says, "Kahani is my most favorite song ever. Every time I felt nervous on a shoot, I would listen to this song. It's the perfect introduction to our film. Dada's melody, Amitabh's lyrics and Mohan's voice transport us directly into the world of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'".

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, says, "'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a movie experience like no other attempted so far in India. Right from its inception it has been an enterprise of authenticity & scale. After many years in making, the dream is now coming to fruition. I am certain that the industry and audiences alike will be enthralled by both the film & what it stands for. The first song launch today, reflects the distinctive approach we have taken throughout the making of this film."

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:39 AM IST