Kamaal R Khan announces 'Deshdrohi 2'; fans say 'burn the theatres before it is released'

Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, is making his acting comeback. Taking to his official Instagram account on Monday, KRK announced 'Deshdrohi 2'. The sequel has been announced nearly 14 years after 'Deshdrohi' was released and flopped.

KRK, a self-proclaimed critic, also shared the poster of his upcoming film on social media. In the poster, he can be seen posing with a gun in his hand.

As soon as he shared the poster, social media users brutally trolled KRK. A user wrote, "The movie nobody asked for and nobody needs."

Another user wrote, "Oh God, please spare us from this epic disaster."

"OTT pe bhi release karna, let the world see, what we don’t want to see," read another comment.

"Burn theatres before its released," wrote another user.

A user commented, "India is not ready for another pandemic."

It may be mentioned that 'Deshdrohi' received negative reviews from critics and audience and is often considered one of the worst Bollywood films of all time. According to several media reports, the controversial film was banned in Maharashtra.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:45 PM IST