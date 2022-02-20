Check out Abhishek Bachchan's savage reply after Kamaal R Khan asked him 'when will Bollywood make an incredible film'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently shared the poster of Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas' film 'Vaashi'. He complimented the film and called it 'incredible'.

Reacting to Abhishek's tweet, actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal K Khan took a dig at him and wrote, "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena."

Abhishek, who is known to clap back at trolls with his savage replies, made an epic comeback and took a sly dig at KRK’s film 'Deshdrohi'.

Abhishek replied, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. (We shall try. You made na… Deshdrohi)". For those unversed, 'Deshdrohi' was KRK's 2008 movie which featured Gracy Singh and Zulfi Syed.

Later, Abhishek’s response received KRK’s reply too. "Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget (₹1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta," he wrote.

To this, Abhishek wrote, "Chaliye,aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon."

Abhishek and KRK's brief chat made headlines and the 'Guru' actor's witty response to Kamaal R Khan has left his fans in splits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen playing the titular role in the crime-thriller 'Bob Biswas' which is a spin-off to the film 'Kahaani' that was released in 2012.

Abhishek will also be seen in second season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. He also has 'Dasvi', directed by Tushar Jalota, with Yami Gautam in the pipeline.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:43 AM IST