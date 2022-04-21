'I am absolutely elated': Ranveer Singh thrilled with reactions to 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' trailer

Superstar Ranveer Singh is starring in Yash Raj Films’ 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', a big screen entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema.

Ranveer released the trailer of the much-awaited film of the year and audiences have since been showering unanimous love on the film and Ranveer’s incredible shape-shifting ability to play any character on the big screen. Of course, Ranveer is ecstatic about the response and says he is ‘really over the moon with the reactions to the trailer’.

Ranveer says, “I’m thrilled! I am absolutely elated because this is a film with a very specific theme. It has a very relevant and pertinent social message embedded in it but for the most part it is an entertainer and is designed as an entertainer. It is humorous and I am glad that people who are watching the trailer are recognising the fact that it's an entertainer, the fact that it's a colourful, humorous, vibrant clean family entertainer that's for the whole family.”

He adds, “I’m really thrilled with the reactions to the character that I have presented. I workshopped deeply with Divyang (Thakkar) to create a very unique and original character, to be in an avatar that I have not been seen in before - the expressions, the body language, the accent, the voice, the gait - just about everything. I am glad that people are appreciating and recognising that particular aspect of it. The reactions have actually exceeded my personal expectations which has left me surprised and I'm really, really happy about that.”

Ranveer further says, “Every aspect has been a bulls eye. The appeal of the film, the world of the film, the humour of the film, the entertainment value of the film, the character of the film - everything has been recognised by the audience and they are appreciating and specifically commenting on all of these aspects and most of all, the reactions are – ‘Oh I can't wait to see Ranveer in this never before seen avatar’, which I am thrilled about because this is one of my most special characters that I really, really want to share with people. This is a very special story and a very special character. I am just really over the moon with the reactions to the trailer.”

A hilarious satire on society - 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' famed Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:37 AM IST