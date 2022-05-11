Harman Baweja acquires the life rights of India's first female forensic scientist Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy for a biopic

Harman Baweja is certainly unstoppable this year. With already multiple projects on the horizon, the creator-producer makes the announcement of another powerful drama. Under his home banner Baweja Studios, he has acquired the life rights of Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy for a biopic.

Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy, India's first female forensic scientist, played a pivotal role during the 1993 Bombay Blast as the Head of the Explosives Department at Forensic Science Laboratory. She stood tall among all men in finding the culprit of the ghastly act.

While speaking about the same, Harman Baweja said, "my mission is to tell unheard stories, stories that inspire the younger generation. The story of Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy is one such. The audience across the nation deserves to know her journey, her contribution to Forensic Science, and her role during the 1993 Bombay Blast. I am really proud and excited to work on the project."

Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy said, "Almost 30 years have passed since the '93 bombay blasts and yet the memories of the investigation is still as fresh as yesterday. Seeing how far the field of forensic investigation has come today, it's still mind boggling to think about how we managed to scientifically connect curial evidences to give a lead to the investigation.

After meeting Harman and seeing his vision for my story, I can tell that it will be told the right way and honour those who worked sleepless nights to bring justice."

Meanwhile, Baweja Studios has a packed calendar with Captain India with Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan, The Great Indian Kitchen remake with Sanya Malhotra, and an untitled with Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher. The release date of their ambitious Punjabi film, Honeymoon, starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin, has also been announced - 25th October 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:20 PM IST