Harman Baweja ties the knot with Sasha Ramchandani: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra share fun-filled videos, pics

Bollywood actor Harman Baweja Sasha Ramchandani, who had their roka ceremony in December last year, got hitched on Sunday in the presence of their close friends and family. The wedding was attended by Shilpa Shetty, Rja Kundra, Ashish Chaudhray, Aamir Ali and other celebrities.
The couple got married at a Gurudwara in Kolkata and the video from their Anand Karaj ceremony was shared by Shilpa on Instagram.
"Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys," she wrote in the caption.
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra also shared videos from the intimate wedding ceremony on the photo-sharing app.
Check them out here:
Here are the inside pictures and videos that are currently going viral on the internet:
On Saturday, Shilpa and Raj had shared glimpses from Harman's Sangeet ceremony. The video showed Raj Kundra setting the dance floor on fire with his Bhangra performance.
Harman Baweja, who has been away from the showbiz for a few years now, made his acting debut with dad Harry Baweja's directorial venture 'Love Story 2050' (2008) opposite Priyanka Chopra.
He went on to feature in films like 'Victory', 'What’s Your Raashee?' and 'Dishkiyaoon', which apparently didn’t earn much praise from the audience as well as critics.
His last film was 2016's ‘Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur’.
While Priyanka and Harman never publicly admitted to dating each other, the actor had confessed his love for Bipasha to an English daily in 2014.
A day later Bipasha Basu had taken to Twitter to make their relationship public. The Bong beauty had tweeted, “Stating the obvious! Yes Harman n Me r a couple. Finally I have met a person who is a far better human being than I am. Blessed.”
Meanwhile, according to Harman’s soon-to-be wife Sasha Ramchandani's Instagram bio, she is an integrative nutrition health coach, who runs the handle 'Better Balanced Self'.
