Esha Gupta reveals being suggested to get Rs 9,000 injection 'for fair skin'

Esha said that she does not want her daughter to be an actress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who is currently seen in 'Aashram 3', recently revealed that she was once advised to get injections for fairer skin.

According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, Esha shared that it was not a smooth ride for her in Bollywood initially. She said that people asked her to get her "nose sharpened".

"I was told my nose is round. A long time ago, people also advised me to get injections for fair skin and even I got carried away for some time. I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost Rs 9,000. I won't name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin."

article-image

The 'Jannat' actress went on to say that actresses have a lot of pressure in showbiz and that she would never want her daughter to be one. "Actresses have a lot of pressure of looking beautiful. I would never want my daughter to become an actor otherwise she will face the pressure of looking beautiful from a young age. She will not be able to live her life like a normal, real person."

She added, "I would want she becomes an athlete, she would not have to study much either."

Esha was last seen on the big screen before the pandemic in the film 'Total Dhamaal' (2019). Post that, she has been a part of web shows, including 'Nakaab' and 'RejectX'.

She now has 'Invisible Woman' in the pipeline for her, along with the fourth season of 'Aashram'.

article-image

