'I am lucky that the writers were able to add Sonia,' shares Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 star Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is the latest entrant Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3. The popular web series, which stars Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala, is helmed by Prakash Jha. It premiered June 3 on MX Player The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an chat. Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3?

It’s interesting. My character, Sonia, is an image builder. And the story is about what she does? How does she do it? Whether she is being played or is playing the game. She is getting and giving new information. Also, she is getting stuck in this whole puzzle.

What are the new tactics?

You have to wait and watch. Actually, what is interesting for all of us is that it is one of the best shows and is being hugely liked by the audience. I am lucky that the writers were able to add Sonia.

How was it working with Prakash?

It’s been nice working with Prakash sir as I have worked with him before. I understand a lot of his jokes. Though many may feel he is a serious person. But being serious doesn’t mean he is not good. When you have a unit and set of huge actors and technicians, you have to be like that. It’s not like mera star aa gaya. His story and direction are important. He is always working towards making the scene and actors involved important.

How do you see your growth in the industry so far?

I think it has taken some time to reach where I am as a person. I don’t know about other people. Like everyone, I have gone through a lot mentally. I have gone through therapy. Emotionally, I have broken down so many times. Here I would refer to myself as belonging to a non-filmy background. When you are from a filmy background, you know the ups and down of being in this profession. If someone calls you fat or a bad actor or when your film flops, people may say now you will never get work. Hearing all this does not mean that an individual’s opinion is everything.

Is it important to look good at all times?

Belonging to the industry right from the growth of our nails, black or white hair if seen you get that look. Obviously, you become self-conscious. I was always in sports and studies; I always cared about my education. For me, nothing else matters to me. But when you become an actor, everything is about your look. While acting and dancing you may start losing your confidence but belonging to non-industry, whatever anyone writes anything for you or says any crap, I don’t care. Unless anyone says that Esha Gupta is not a good human being and if I have done any wrong to any person, then it matters.

Do you outsiders get a different reception?

Of course, they get a different reception. If you become friends with the insiders and party with them, then it’s cool. However, I don’t party as I sleep by 11 pm. I am one of those whose priority is not partying. I want to wake up early. People think I am uncool. Just because I am wearing such clothes, people in India feel if she is wearing such clothes, she will do anything. Why should they feel so? You won’t believe, on a daily average, at least one person sends me a filthy message.