 Met Gala 2024: Camila Cabello Wears 6 Kg Gown With Over 2 Lakh Swarovski Crystals, Singer's Ice Clutch Steals Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMet Gala 2024: Camila Cabello Wears 6 Kg Gown With Over 2 Lakh Swarovski Crystals, Singer's Ice Clutch Steals Show

Met Gala 2024: Camila Cabello Wears 6 Kg Gown With Over 2 Lakh Swarovski Crystals, Singer's Ice Clutch Steals Show

Camila Cabello revealed that her stunning Swarovski gown took over 450 hours to make.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Camila Cabello made a dazzling appearance at the Met Gala 2024, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, which took place on May 6 in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Havana singer impressed netizens as she wore a 6-kg gown that took over 450 hours to make. The dress was studded with 2,50,000 Swarovski crystals, according to E!

Check it out:

Read Also
WATCH: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately a year after breakup
article-image
Read Also
'Never had a worse time': Camila Cabello slams paparazzi for bikini photos, says they make her feel...
article-image

But what stole the show was her clutch, which was made of actual ice and also had a real rose inside of it. She was styled by Jared Ellner, who collaborated with designer Ludovic de Saint-Saëns.

Talking about the same, the 27-year-old singer told Ross Mathews during Live From E! "It's very, very heavy."

She added, "My hands are really cold. I can't feel my hands."

Read Also
Less than a year after breakup with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello confirms relationship with dating...
article-image

Talking about the ice block purse with Variety, she said, "I feel the theme was very...you know, impermanence, things changing, but also my album, Miami, we are dripping. We are icy but we are melting." She further adds that this was supposed to be a purse, and it broke while she was in the line so eventually it became a clutch."

Camila's blonde hair complemented her golden gown and she opted for a golden, dewy makeup look for the red carpet.

On the work front, the Senorita singer recently announced her fourth studio album, C, XOXO, which is scheduled to be released on June 28.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nia Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her As 'Suhagan Chudail'

Nia Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her As 'Suhagan Chudail'

Renuka Shahane SLAMS Those Disrespecting Marathi Language: 'They Must Be Shown Their Mistakes'

Renuka Shahane SLAMS Those Disrespecting Marathi Language: 'They Must Be Shown Their Mistakes'

'Copied Legend Jethiya': Netizens Claim Team India Took Inspiration From TMKOC For Their New WC...

'Copied Legend Jethiya': Netizens Claim Team India Took Inspiration From TMKOC For Their New WC...

'Hope He Doesn't Say Later BJP Did Black Magic On Him': Netizens Have A Field Day After Shekhar...

'Hope He Doesn't Say Later BJP Did Black Magic On Him': Netizens Have A Field Day After Shekhar...

8 AM Metro OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah's Film

8 AM Metro OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah's Film