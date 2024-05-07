Met Gala 2024: Camila Cabello Wears 6 Kg Gown With Over 2 Lakh Swarovski Crystals, Singer's Ice Clutch Steals Show

Camila Cabello made a dazzling appearance at the Met Gala 2024, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, which took place on May 6 in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Havana singer impressed netizens as she wore a 6-kg gown that took over 450 hours to make. The dress was studded with 2,50,000 Swarovski crystals, according to E!

But what stole the show was her clutch, which was made of actual ice and also had a real rose inside of it. She was styled by Jared Ellner, who collaborated with designer Ludovic de Saint-Saëns.

Talking about the same, the 27-year-old singer told Ross Mathews during Live From E! "It's very, very heavy."

She added, "My hands are really cold. I can't feel my hands."

Talking about the ice block purse with Variety, she said, "I feel the theme was very...you know, impermanence, things changing, but also my album, Miami, we are dripping. We are icy but we are melting." She further adds that this was supposed to be a purse, and it broke while she was in the line so eventually it became a clutch."

Camila's blonde hair complemented her golden gown and she opted for a golden, dewy makeup look for the red carpet.

On the work front, the Senorita singer recently announced her fourth studio album, C, XOXO, which is scheduled to be released on June 28.