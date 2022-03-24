Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes a dip in the pool with daughter Aaradhya - see pic

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently jetted off to an undisclosed location with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya for some family time.

While the couple has not shared any pictures from their vacation yet, several photos are doing the rounds on the internet, apparently captured by their fans.

In one of the pictures that has taken the internet by storm, Aishwarya can be seen enjoying a pool time with her daughter Aaradhya. The two can be seen blissfully soaking up the sun as they took a dip in the blue waters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is gearing up for her upcoming release 'PS-1'.

The much-anticipated magnum opus, which is the first part of a two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan', is all set to hit the big screen on September 30, 2022.

The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor.

The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, amongst others in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

