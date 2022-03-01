'Sorry, Aishwarya Rai, Bobby got swabby': Bobby Deol reacts to his viral memes; watch video

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol on Tuesday shared a video in which he can be seen reacting to some of his own viral memes.

As part of his 'Love Hostel' promotions, the actor expressed how he had a great laugh when he noticed these memes featuring him.

The hilarious video begins with a still of Bobby from one of his old films in which he seems to be using an airpod. Reacting to it, the actor said, "See, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented these."

One of the memes featured a photo from his film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Aur Pyar Ho Gaya'. The photo had gone viral during the COVID-19 pandemic as it suggests that Bobby predicted RT-PCR test in the 90s.

Reacting to the meme, Bobby chuckled and said, "Sorry Aishwarya, but Bobby got a little swabby.' Get it? Swab test, Bobby-Swabby."

Check out the video here:

"I genuinely had a great laugh, thank you for the love guys. Keep such hilarious stuff coming," he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol plays a grey character in 'Love Hostel'. The film is set in the northern part of India where a young couple elopes and gets married. How their decision put them in a life-threatening situation, the story unveils.

Directed by Shanker Raman the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Raj Arjun and M.K. Raina among others. It released on February 25 on ZEE5.

'Love Hostel' is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 06:34 PM IST