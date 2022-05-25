e-Paper Get App

'Aashram' fame Aaditi Pohankar heaps praise on co-star Bobby Deol: 'He rehearsed with me till I got the shot right'

'Aashram 3' is set to release on 3rd June, 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
Aaditi Pohankar had her breakthrough role alongside Riteish Deshmukh in the Marathi action film 'Lai Bhaari'. And in 2020, she became a household name with 'She' and 'Aashram'.

Recently, Aaditi opened up about her experience while shooting for 'Aashram 3' with Bobby Deol. She said, "Bobby Sir was extremely supportive towards me. He rehearsed with me for hours, till I got the shot right, and he was also extremely fun and quirky on the sets."

She also added that he is a great co-actor. Aaditi revealed how they would play cards during Diwali or eat spicy street food while shooting that made their journey more exciting.

