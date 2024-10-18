Youth Held For Molesting A Three-Year-Old; Sent To Jail

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bagsewaniya police have registered a youth for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl when the minor reached his house for coaching classes in Bhopal, a police official said on Thursday. The 19-year-old accused was arrested and presented before the Court, on the Court’s order he was sent to jail, said Bagsewaniya police station in charge Amit Soni.

On the basis of counselling and medical examination, a case was registered against the accused Sohel Khan, said the officer. The incident took place in an area under the jurisdiction of Bagsewaniya police station on Tuesday evening. The accused's mother runs a coaching class in the same locality where the minor lives and she used to go to coaching everyday.

When the teacher went out for a while, her son allegedly molested the minor, stated the FIR. The case was registered against the accused on Wednesday following the counselling of the minor with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and medical examination.

‘Shameful and horrifying’

"How shameful and horrifying it is that every morning in Madhya Pradesh begins with the news of a girl being molested. Once again in Bhopal, a three-year-old girl was molested by her teacher's son, which shocked the entire state,” said state Congress president in a post on X.