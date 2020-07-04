Yoga helped, kept social media at bay: Class X MP board toppers share their views

BHOPAL: They all kept away from social media but had different ways of keeping examination fever at bay. Some talked to friends, others played cricket and still others opted for yoga and meditation. Students from the city who have emerged toppers in the class X examination of the MP Board of Secondary Education told Free Press that they studied consistently throughout the year. Excerpts:
Parents, teachers didn’t pressurise me
A student of Government Subhash School for Excellence, Bhopal, Shraddha has obtained the highest marks in Bhopal district. Her score is 295 out of 300. Her father works for Hindustan Petroleum and her mother is a homemaker. “I used to study for 5-6 hours every day. Neither my parents nor my teachers ever pressurised me,” she said. She was active on Instagram but had distanced herself from social media before the exams. “In any case, I used social media only as a source of information.” Talking to friends and self-motivating herself was how she de-stressed herself. “Mugging up doesn’t work. You have to understand things and then learn them,” she said. She wants to crack the civil services exam.
Revised every topic
With 295 out of 300 marks, Diwakar, also a student of Subhash School, has also emerged at the first position in the district. He is the son of contractor father and a homemaker mother. He wants to become a computer engineer. He says his parents never asked him to study for hours. He spent about 3-4 hours a day on self-study. He said he ensured that he revised every topic. He was expecting 97 per cent marks but never imagined he would emerge a topper. He played outdoor games whenever he felt stressed. He credits his teachers, friends and parents for his success.
Parents, teachers motivated me
Utkarsh has obtained seventh rank in the state, scoring 297 marks. “My parents and teachers motivated me but they never forced me to study,” he said. The result is beyond his expectations. “Consistency”, he says, “is the key to his success”. Barring WhatsApp Group of his school, he wasn’t on any social media platform. A student of Kopal Higher Secondary School, he played cricket to unwind. He wants to be an engineer and has decided to go for PCM stream. His father is a priest and her mother manages household.
Yoga, meditation helped to de-stress
With 99 per cent marks, Harshita Makwana, a student of Model Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar, has bagged seventh position in the state merit list. Her father is a tailor and her mother does stitching work at home. On normal days, she studied for 3-4 hours a day and for 8-9 hours during exams. She kept away from social media. She aims at entering IIT. Yoga and meditation kept her away from stress.
