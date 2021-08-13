Yet another feat for Indore - first Covid vaccine jab to all in cleanest city

Indore: Known for many firsts, the cleanest city of India has now become first city in Madhya Pradesh to have achieved the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose against Covid-19.

“The entire eligible residents of Indore city have been inoculated against Covid-19,” municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said.

She attributed this achievement to the aware residents of the city who did not hesitate in taking the jab. The target population for vaccination in Indore city was 18,81,072 which was achieved on Friday. As per information, as many as 18,82,208 citizens received the first dose of vaccine in Indore city till Friday. Pal appealed to the people to take second dose of vaccine without fail. After city, now Indore district is heading towards achieving the target of achieving 100 per cent immunization against Covid-19. As per information, around 28 lakh people in Indore district are eligible for vaccination. Of them, more than 25 lakh people had taken first dose of vaccine.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:55 PM IST