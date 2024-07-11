 World Population Day: 35-Year-Old Baiga Woman In MP Gives Birth To 10th Baby
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWorld Population Day: 35-Year-Old Baiga Woman In MP Gives Birth To 10th Baby

World Population Day: 35-Year-Old Baiga Woman In MP Gives Birth To 10th Baby

Jugti Bai’s eldest daughter is 22 years old. She was born when the woman was just 13.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
article-image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Just two days before the World Population Day on Thursday, a 35-year-old woman becomes the mother of the tenth child in 30 years.

The woman Jugti Bai belonging to the Baiga tribe gave birth to her tenth child at the district hospital. Jugti Bai’s eldest daughter is 22 years old. She was born when the woman was just 13.

When Jugti Bai, wife of Aklu Singh Marawi, resident of Mohgaon, was suffering from labour pain, his family members rushed her to Birsa Hospital from where she was referred to the district hospital, because her condition was deteriorating.

Read Also
ASI Shoots Self In Bhopal, Was Depressed Since Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer
article-image

Dr Archana Lilhare of the district hospital who operated upon Jugti Bai said when the woman was brought to the hospital, her condition was serious.

Nevertheless, the operation has been performed and the woman delivered a healthy child, Dr Lilhare said.

The doctors at the Birsa Hospital said there was nothing new in surgical delivery, but a woman giving birth to her tenth child in 30 years was something new.

Read Also
Bhopal: Over 50% BMC Staff Work At Ministers' Bungalows; Plans To Bring Employees Tracking System
article-image

Nevertheless, neither Jugti Bai nor her husband has undergone a family planning programme as the government excluded the Baiga tribe from it because of their dwindling numbers, the doctors said.

This is the reason why the woman did not undergo any FP operation, the doctors further said.

According to census 2001, there are only 7, 85, 320 people of Baiga tribe in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and their number across the country is only three million.

Read Also
MP Cabinet Approves Implementation Of 'National E-Vidhan Application' In State Assembly
article-image

So, a man or a woman can undergo family planning operation only after they send an application to the collector and get permission for it, sources in the hospital said.

According to civil surgeon and child specialist Dr Nilay Jain, he has been working in the district hospital for 30 years, but he has never come across a case in which a woman gave birth to the tenth child.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Woman and Two Sons Murdered, Husband's Body Found On Railway Tracks In Satna
article-image

Her eighth child died two months after birth, and the eldest daughter is married.

Jugti Bai said she had no documents through which she can get some benefits under government schemes.

Nor has she any information about welfare schemes, the woman said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 36,000+ Surplus Teachers In Govt Schools Across State; 1,134 Teachers In Bhopal, 1,399 In Indore...

MP: 36,000+ Surplus Teachers In Govt Schools Across State; 1,134 Teachers In Bhopal, 1,399 In Indore...

MP: 23k Village, 314 Janpad Panchayat Personnel To Be Trained For New Births, Deaths Registration

MP: 23k Village, 314 Janpad Panchayat Personnel To Be Trained For New Births, Deaths Registration

MP: Zila Panchayat Meeting Descends Into Chaos Over Delay In Carrying Out Development Works In Their...

MP: Zila Panchayat Meeting Descends Into Chaos Over Delay In Carrying Out Development Works In Their...

World Population Day: 35-Year-Old Baiga Woman In MP Gives Birth To 10th Baby

World Population Day: 35-Year-Old Baiga Woman In MP Gives Birth To 10th Baby

MP Monsoon Watch: Rain Lashes Parts Of MP, More Showers Expected Today

MP Monsoon Watch: Rain Lashes Parts Of MP, More Showers Expected Today