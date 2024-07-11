World Population Day: 35-Year-Old Baiga Woman In MP Gives Birth To 10th Baby

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Just two days before the World Population Day on Thursday, a 35-year-old woman becomes the mother of the tenth child in 30 years.

The woman Jugti Bai belonging to the Baiga tribe gave birth to her tenth child at the district hospital. Jugti Bai’s eldest daughter is 22 years old. She was born when the woman was just 13.

When Jugti Bai, wife of Aklu Singh Marawi, resident of Mohgaon, was suffering from labour pain, his family members rushed her to Birsa Hospital from where she was referred to the district hospital, because her condition was deteriorating.

Dr Archana Lilhare of the district hospital who operated upon Jugti Bai said when the woman was brought to the hospital, her condition was serious.

Nevertheless, the operation has been performed and the woman delivered a healthy child, Dr Lilhare said.

The doctors at the Birsa Hospital said there was nothing new in surgical delivery, but a woman giving birth to her tenth child in 30 years was something new.

Nevertheless, neither Jugti Bai nor her husband has undergone a family planning programme as the government excluded the Baiga tribe from it because of their dwindling numbers, the doctors said.

This is the reason why the woman did not undergo any FP operation, the doctors further said.

According to census 2001, there are only 7, 85, 320 people of Baiga tribe in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and their number across the country is only three million.

So, a man or a woman can undergo family planning operation only after they send an application to the collector and get permission for it, sources in the hospital said.

According to civil surgeon and child specialist Dr Nilay Jain, he has been working in the district hospital for 30 years, but he has never come across a case in which a woman gave birth to the tenth child.

Her eighth child died two months after birth, and the eldest daughter is married.

Jugti Bai said she had no documents through which she can get some benefits under government schemes.

Nor has she any information about welfare schemes, the woman said.