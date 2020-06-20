World Music Day 2020: Be tuneful to beat stress, says sound healer Aarti Sinha

BHOPAL: The world is waging a desperate struggle to find ways to prevent and treat COVID-19. Efforts are on to develop a vaccine for the disease and drugs are being tested for their efficacy in helping save the lives of those infected with the deadly virus.

Music is long known as a powerful therapy that can aid healing – both physical and mental. Can it help us combat the coronavirus? “Not directly”, Aarti Sinha, 56, the only ‘sound healer’ in central India told Free Press. But it can help boost immunity, improve respiratory system and battle depression – all of which are valuable aids in dealing with corona pandemic.

When the bowls are hit with a special gong, they produce sounds, according to chakra frequency and that has a healing effect.