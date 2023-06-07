World Food Safety Day: Do’s and Don’ts; ‘Simple things can make your food safe’

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The food we eat provides us nutrition and supplies the energy required to go about with our work. But food can also make us sick. The objective of the World Food Safety Day, celebrated on June 7 every year by the UN, is to ensure that the food is handled, stored, cooked and eaten in such a way that we can prevent and control food-borne diseases. The Day is meant to focus attention on how food can make us sick. On the eve of the Day, Free Press asked some nutrition and food experts in the city about what as ordinary folks we can do to keep our food safe.

Excerpts:

Wash well

Amrita Saxena |

Vegetables should be washed with plain warm water thoroughly before cooking. Don’t use any chemical as it can seep into them, making them unhealthy. Peel the vegetables, requiring peeling. Also, before cooking, wash your hands. If you happen to sneeze or cough during cooking, then cover your mouth and nose with your hands and again wash your hands before resuming cooking. Also perishable food items should be consumed well before they get spoiled. The same precautions should be observed at the institutional level while cooking and serving food.

-Dr Amrita Saxena, food expert

Avoid re-heating

Dr Sonali Malhotra |

Unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses and parasites can and does cause many diseases. Clean fruits and vegetables properly before consumption. Keep the extra stock in fridges and freezers. Use glassware and steel instead of plastic for storing. Dry cereals and legumes should be cleaned and kept in air tight containers. Don’t reheat food as it kills the nutrients. Also, consume as much of seasonal fruits and vegetables as possible because they are fresh. Before buying packaged food, the manufacturing and expiry dates should be studied carefully.

-Dr Sonali Malhotra, clinical nutritionist

Three Cs & one S

Dr Vinita Mewada |

Following four simple steps at home - Clean, Separate, Cook, and Chill - can help protect you and your loved ones from food poisoning. Clean: Wash your hands and surfaces often. Separate: Don’t cross-contaminate. When grocery shopping, keep raw meat, poultry, seafood, and their juices away from other foods. Cook: to the right temperature. Food is safely cooked when the internal temperature gets high enough to kill germs that can make you sick. Chill: Refrigerate promptly. When eating out, make sure that hot food is served hot and cold food is served cold. And yes, consume leftovers within 3-4 days.

-Dr Vinita Mewada ,State Nutrition Consultant, National Health Mission