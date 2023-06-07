Bhopal: Youths fall prey to cyber frauds more

Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major change in cyber fraud has come to light in Bhopal this year as majority of victims are youths. This has shocked district cyber cell officials as senior citizens fell prey to cyber cheats earlier due to less awareness in them.

As per Bhopal cyber crime cell data, 111 youths in the age group of 18 to 25 years lost money to cyber fraudsters till May 2023 against 30 people who were above 60.

Cyber cell officials told Free Press that the trend to search for jobs online had increased among youths. In the process, they are duped by cyber fraudsters who promise them good jobs on receiving hefty commission.

As per cyber cell, 83 people in the age group of 26 to 30 years were cheated by cyber fraudsters till May 2023. All of them were searching for full-time or part-time jobs online or looking for ways to make quick money.

One of the reasons was handsome salaries drawn by their acquaintances, which compelled youths to grab job as soon as possible, officials said. They added that certain social messaging applications were behind 95 per cent of cyber frauds lately.

Data sold: ACP

Assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime) Sujeet Tiwari said that youths often looked for jobs on websites that are not authentic. The fake websites sell their personal data to other cyber fraudsters. Detailed probe is on to check the issue, he added.