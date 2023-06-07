Light rain bring down soaring temp in Bhopal

Representative Image | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal experienced a spell of light rainfall on Tuesday afternoon. The rain did bring brief relief from scorching heat but people had to bear the enhanced humidity. Yellow alert has been issued for rain and thunderstorms in Bhopal, Dewas, Dhar, Betul and Ujjain districts in the next 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Jawad recorded 30mm rainfall, Mandsaur 20mm and Neemuch 10mm. On the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius day temperature after a rise of 1.8 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in the city stood at 26.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius day temperature while it recorded night temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius after a rise of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, depression has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and it will gradually intensify into a cyclone by June 7. A western disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. A trough is extending from Northeast Madhya Pradesh to North interior Karnataka. Light rain occurred over East Madhya Pradesh.

NO RESPITE

Cities max temp(deg/Cel)

Khajuraho 42.5

Damoh 42.5

Malanjkhand 41.6

Mandla 41.4

Khargone 41.2

Guna 41.0

Sidhi 41.0

Ratlam 41.0

Umaria 40.7

Jabalpur 40.4

Sagar 40.3

Bhopal 40.2

Rewa 40.2

Chhindwara 40.0

Tikamgarh 40.0