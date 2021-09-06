Women participants kept at bay at employment fair in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Only male candidates have been called for job fair to be organised by District Employment Exchange at ITI auditorium, Govindpura, on September 8.

District Rojgar (employment) Officer KS Malviya told Free Press that fair is meant for male participants as it is mostly field work. There is requirement of field officer and senior field officer in M/s Food Products Private Limited, Arera Colony. MBA holders will be given preference with Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 monthly salaries.

Work areas will be Indore, Indore rural, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dhar, Dewas, Mandla, and Dindori.

He further said that diploma in marketing and MBA holders will be given priority for sales and marketing and their salaries will be Rs 20,000 and their work area will be Bhopal and Indore. ITI pass out and fitters will be given priority for post of technicians in the same company at the salary of Rs 12,000 - Rs 15,000.”

